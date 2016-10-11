版本:
BRIEF-Titan Medical names Ohn E. Barker interim CEO

Oct 11 Titan Medical Inc :

* Titan Medical board of directors initiates leadership changes

* Titan Medical Inc - Ohn E. Barker named interim ceo after John Hargrove resignation

* Titan Medical Inc - board revises plan to focus executive search solely on permanent ceo

* Titan Medical Inc- co appoints martin bernholtz as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

