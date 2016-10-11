版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC announces $179.4 mln in new middle-market originations for its fiscal year 2016 Q4

Oct 11 Golub Capital BDC Inc :

* Golub Capital BDC, Inc announces $179.4 million in new middle-market originations for its fiscal year 2016 Q4 Source text (bit.ly/2dUkp8T) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐