BRIEF-Micron says Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan enter into syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan

Oct 11 Micron Technology Inc :

* Micron Technology - on Oct. 11, Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan Co, as co-borrowers, entered into a syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan

* Micron Technology - loan agreement provides for secured delayed single-draw term loan facility, with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of about US$2.54 billion

* Micron Technology Inc says borrowings under loan agreement can be made in a single draw on or prior to July 10, 2017 - SEC filing

* Micron Technology Inc says Micron expects amount of about US$2.54 billion under loan agreement to be borrowed on or before December 6, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2dYvSRT) Further company coverage:

