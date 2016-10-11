BRIEF-Gibraltar acquires Nexus Corp for $25 million

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Gibraltar Industries Inc :
* Gibraltar strengthens position in growing US greenhouse market with acquisition of Nexus Corporation
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - deal for $25 million
* Gibraltar Industries Inc says all cash purchase price was funded from available cash
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - all cash purchase price was funded from available cash
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Gibraltar does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on its consolidated revenues or earnings in 2016
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Nexus is expected to generate revenues of $30 million in year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.