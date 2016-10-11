版本:
BRIEF-Gibraltar acquires Nexus Corp for $25 million

Oct 11 Gibraltar Industries Inc :

* Gibraltar strengthens position in growing US greenhouse market with acquisition of Nexus Corporation

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - deal for $25 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc says all cash purchase price was funded from available cash

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Gibraltar does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on its consolidated revenues or earnings in 2016

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Nexus is expected to generate revenues of $30 million in year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

