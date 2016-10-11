版本:
BRIEF-ConAgra says Goldman Sachs, others commenced cash tender offers to buy series of outstanding debt securities

Oct 11 ConAgra Foods Inc :

* ConAgra - Goldman, Sachs & Co., Merrill Lynch, and others commenced cash tender offers to buy series of outstanding debt securities of co

* ConAgra - purchasers to buy portion of series of outstanding debt securities of co up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $1.37 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

