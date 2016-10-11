版本:
BRIEF-Gol announces codeshare partnership with Emirates

Oct 11 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa

* Gol announces codeshare partnership with Emirates

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa- partnership is expected to come into effect by end of October/early November timeframe

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa - Co, Emirates announced a new codeshare and frequent flyer program partnership

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa- First flights will be approved in coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

