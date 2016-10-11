版本:
BRIEF-CBS and Viacom have not yet engaged, but are preparing for merger talks; CBS CEO Leslie Moonves seeks governance rights-CNBC

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* CBS and Viacom have not yet engaged, but are preparing for merger talks; CBS CEO Leslie Moonves seeks governance rights -CNBC, citing sources Source text: bit.ly/2d4RmzQ

