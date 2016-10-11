版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices and MarketAxess enter strategic agreement to build U.S. Corporate bond indices

Oct 11 S&P Dow Jones Indices

* S&P Dow Jones Indices and MarketAxess enter strategic agreement to build U.S. Corporate bond indices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

