公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Dept of Agriculture awards Xerox $110 mln contract

Oct 11 Xerox Corp :

* U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Xerox a 10-year, $110 million contract for managed print services across all USDA agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

