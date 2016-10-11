版本:
BRIEF-Pulmatrix presents data on inhaled drug delivery platform

Oct 11 Pulmatrix Inc

* Pulmatrix -New study shows Co's inhaled drug delivery platform successfully delivers higher doses of antifungal drug to lungs compared to oral delivery

* Pulmatrix inc- New study confirms expected advantages of inhaled drug deliver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

