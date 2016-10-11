版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports 11.1 pct passive stake in Coty - SEC filing

Oct 11 Coty Inc :

* T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc reports an 11.1 percent passive stake in Coty Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2e2YPAr) Further company coverage:

