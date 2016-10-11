BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces pilot sale of reperforming loans

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Fannie Mae
* Fannie Mae announces pilot sale of reperforming loans
* Fannie Mae - Began marketing first sale of reperforming loans as part of company's ongoing effort to reduce size of its retained mortgage portfolio
* Fannie Mae - Pool of approximately 3,600 loans, totaling $806 million in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Fannie Mae- sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. bids are due on november 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.