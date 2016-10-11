BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces pilot sale of reperforming loans

Oct 11 Fannie Mae

* Fannie Mae announces pilot sale of reperforming loans

* Fannie Mae - Began marketing first sale of reperforming loans as part of company's ongoing effort to reduce size of its retained mortgage portfolio

* Fannie Mae - Pool of approximately 3,600 loans, totaling $806 million in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Fannie Mae- sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. bids are due on november 1, 2016