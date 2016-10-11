版本:
BRIEF-Gamco reports 12.51 pct stake in Herc Holdings vs previous 11.33 pct

Oct 11 Herc Holdings Inc

* Gamco Asset Management Inc and affiliates report 12.51 pct stake in Herc Holdings Inc as of Oct 7 versus 11.33 percent stake as of Sept 22 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2e6rLDI) Further company coverage:

