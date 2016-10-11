BRIEF-Gamco reports 12.51 pct stake in Herc Holdings vs previous 11.33 pct

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Herc Holdings Inc
* Gamco Asset Management Inc and affiliates report 12.51 pct stake in Herc Holdings Inc as of Oct 7 versus 11.33 percent stake as of Sept 22 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2e6rLDI) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.