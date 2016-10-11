版本:
BRIEF-Cleveland BioLabs announces a $1.1 mln cost realignment with Department of Defense

Oct 11 Cleveland Biolabs Inc

* Announces a $1.1 million cost realignment with Department of Defense

* Says modified its joint warfighter medical research program contract award number w81xwh-15-c-0101 with CBLI valued at up to $9.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

