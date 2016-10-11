版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Steelcase agreed to repurchase up to 5 mln shares from Oct 11 through March 23 - SEC Filing

Oct 11 Steelcase Inc:

* Steelcase - on October 10, Co entered into stock repurchase agreement to repurchase up to 5 million shares from October 11 through March 23, 2017- SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dhD7WU) Further company coverage:

