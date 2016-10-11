版本:
BRIEF-Stratus Properties unit enters into agreement of sale and purchase with TA Realty

Oct 11 Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus Properties - on october 4, co's unit Stratus Lakeway Center, entered into agreement of sale and purchase with TA Realty LLC - SEC filing

* Stratus properties - agreed to sell the Oaks At Lakeway for $114 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

