BRIEF-Greenlight collaborates with Salesforce to license Einstein

Oct 11 Greenlight:

* Greenlight collaborates with Salesforce to license Einstein

* Greenlight- transactions details were not disclosed

* Greenlight - portion of proceeds will benefit Hebrew University in Jerusalem

* Greenlight - Greenlight announced collaboration with Salesforce to license Albert Einstein's name, likeness, and trademarks for Salesforce Einstein Source text for Eikon:

