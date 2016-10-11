版本:
BRIEF-UBM announces strategic partnership with Alibaba unit in China

Oct 11 UBM Plc

* UBM, together with LIMA and Alifish, unit of Alibaba, announce a strategic partnership to strengthen Chinese licensing industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

