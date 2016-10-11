版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 00:54 BJT

BRIEF-TIAA-Cref investment management reports 5.95 pct passive stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* TIAA-Cref Investment Management Llc passive stake of 5.95 percent in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dURVvG

