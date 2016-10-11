版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Procter & gamble co declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6695 per share

* Procter & Gamble Co - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6695 per share on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

