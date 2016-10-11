版本:
BRIEF-Nymox reports successful new phase 3 long-term Fexapotide repeat injection BPH trial results

Oct 11 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp

* Nymox reports successful new phase 3 long-term fexapotide repeat injection bph trial results: lasting symptomatic improvement up to 6 years after single repeated treatment

* Nymox pharmaceutical - Results show there was long-term statistically significant symptomatic improvement compared to phase 3 patients who received placebo alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

