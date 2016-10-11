版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Aercap delivers Airbus A320NEO aircraft on lease to Spirit Airlines

Oct 11 Aercap Holdings Nv :

* Aercap delivers Airbus A320NEO aircraft on lease to Spirit Airlines

* first of 5 A320NEO aircraft to deliver to Spirit Airlines by co,with further 4 A320NEO aircraft on order, expected to deliver through 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

