BRIEF-Costco Wholesale's director reports open market sale of 20,114 shares of co

Oct 11 Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Costco wholesale - Director James D Sinegal reports an open market sale of 20,114 shares of co for $149.02 per share was made on oct 7 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2d9SeOw Further company coverage:

