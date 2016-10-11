版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 14.4 pct passive stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Oct 11 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 14.4 percent passive stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc as of sept. 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dSIWc7) Further company coverage:

