中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Avista healthcare public acquisition corp shares open at $9.82 in debut,1.8 pct below ipo price

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp shares open at $9.82 in debut, below IPO price of $10.00 per share

