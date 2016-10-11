版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 16.5 pct passive stake in Ashland Global Holdings

Oct 11 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 16.5 percent passive stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dSIWc7) Further company coverage:

