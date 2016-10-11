版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-FMR LLC reports 35.455 pct passive stake in Twilio

Oct 11 Twilio Inc

* Fmr llc reports 35.455 percent passive stake in twilio inc as of june 30 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2dGrwkr Further company coverage:

