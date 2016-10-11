版本:
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports 13.6 pct passive stake in Gentherm Inc

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports a passive stake of 13.6 percent in gentherm inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2enYiIg Further company coverage:

