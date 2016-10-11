版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Wellington Management Group Llp reports 11.83 pct passive stake in Karyopharm

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Wellington Management Group Llp reports passive stake of 11.83 percent in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dYUPN6 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐