2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Wellington Management Group Llp reports 16.8 pct passive stake in Nutanix

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Wellington Management Group Llp reports a passive stake of 16.8 percent in Nutanix Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dIJUfe Further company coverage:

