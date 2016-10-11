版本:
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Norfolk southern says train operations have returned to normal since Hurricane Matthew moved up southeast coast

Oct 11 Norfolk Southern Corp

* For most part, NS train operations have returned to normal since hurricane matthew moved up southeast coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

