BRIEF-Chalice enters option to buy Abitibi gold project in Quebec

Oct 11 Chalice Gold Mines Ltd :

* Chalice enters option to acquire highly prospective Abitibi gold project in Quebec

* Project consists of claims owned 100 pct by Globex and certain claims where Globex has a 60 pct interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

