BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Nikkei:
* Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei
* Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei
* Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.