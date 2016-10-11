BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei

Oct 11 Nikkei:

* Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei