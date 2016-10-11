版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Vitol Group posted a 42 pct decline in H2 profit- Bloomberg

Oct 11 Vitol Sa :

* Vitol Group posted a 42 percent decline in first-half profit - Bloomberg

* Vitol Group profit fell to $546.4 million in the six months to June 30, from $938.7 million a year earlier- Bloomberg, citing sources Source (bloom.bg/2dYXNRN) Further company coverage:

