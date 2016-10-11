版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-GM to add third shift and 650 jobs to Spring Hill Manufacturing to increase output of Cadillac XT5, GMC Acadia

Oct 11 General Motors Co

* Gm says plans to add third shift and 650 jobs to spring hill manufacturing to increase output of the recently launched cadillac xt5 and gmc acadia Source text (bit.ly/2dIrpnh) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐