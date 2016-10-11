版本:
BRIEF-MPLX LP says newly constructed Cornerstone Pipeline now fully operational

Oct 11 MPLX LP :

* Cornerstone Pipeline begins operations, provides connectivity to Utica Shale

* MPLX LP says its newly constructed Cornerstone Pipeline is now fully operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

