版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Immucell Corp sees FDA approval for Mast Out in 2019

Oct 11 Immucell Corp

* Immucell Corp - U.S. FDA approval for co's product Mast Out anticipated in 2019, allowing for two, six-month reviews of cmc technical section by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐