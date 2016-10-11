版本:
BRIEF-Skyline Medical names interim CEO Schwartz Executive Chairman - SEC filing

Oct 11 Skyline Medical Inc :

* Carl Schwartz, current interim Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Medical was appointed by board as Executive Chairman - SEC filing

* In connection with his appointment as Executive Chairman, Schwartz resigned from position of interim CEO Source text - (bit.ly/2di6Qi7) Further company coverage:

