版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Capital Research Global Investors reports 10.5 pct passive stake in Freeport-McMoRan - SEC filing

Oct 11 Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* Capital Research Global Investors discloses 10.5 percent passive stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc as of September 30 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2dGLxHM) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐