BRIEF-FDA concludes Xarelto clinical trial results not affected by Alere's INRatio

Oct 11 U.S. FDA:

* Analyses conclude that Xarelto clinical trial results were not affected by Alere's faulty monitoring device INRatio

* FDA concludes blood thinner drug Xarelto is a safe and effective alternative to warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation Source text bit.ly/2e3iYqp Further company coverage:

