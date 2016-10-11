版本:
BRIEF-Emirates to launch new daily service to Fort Lauderdale with direct flights to Dubai starting Dec 15

Oct 11 Emirates Airline :

* Emirates to launch new daily service to Fort Lauderdale with direct flights to Dubai starting Dec 15th

* Emirates Airline - New route will provide service for the Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach areas Source text (bit.ly/2d4E5XI)

