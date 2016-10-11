BRIEF-Sumtra Diversified Inc enters into letter of intent with Hygea Holdings Corp relating to reverse takeover transaction

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Sumtra Diversified Inc
* Sumtra Diversified Inc enters into letter of intent with hygea holdings corp relating to reverse takeover transaction
* Sumtra Diversified entered into non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in hygea holdings corp in a reverse takeover transaction
* Sumtra Diversified says as part of deal, Hygea intends to complete corporate reorganization consisting of consolidation of common shares on 4 for 1 basis
* Sumtra Diversified Inc says hygea also intends to complete private placement of subscription receipts of hygea holdco for gross proceeds of up C$130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.