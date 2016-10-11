版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 03:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nitto Denko Avecia Inc acquires businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services, Avrio Biopharmaceuticals

Oct 11 Irvine Pharmaceutical Services:

* Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. acquires the businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services & Avrio Biopharmaceuticals

* Irvine Pharmaceutical Services - Avecia will consolidate both businesses into newly established company, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

