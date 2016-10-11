BRIEF-Peabody Energy obtains DIP lender approval to amend milestones

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy obtains dip lender approval to amend milestones
* Australian metallurgical and thermal coal platforms remain core to company
* Peabody energy - peabody is exploring potential sale of selected Australia assets as part of its ongoing plan to optimize its portfolio
* Peabody still looks to complete its reorganization within 12-month period originally contemplated for chapter 11 cases
* Got DIP lender consent to amendment to loan facility related to australian platform that allows for potential some Australian assets sale
* Would modify related deadline for receiving court approval for disclosure statement to Jan. 31, 2017 from original date of Jan. 8, 2017
* Absent meaningful progress in continuing mediation, company is not expecting to seek further extensions of CNTA-decision milestone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.