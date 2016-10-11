版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lone Pine Capital reports 5.21 pct passive stake in expedia-sec filing

Oct 11 Lone Pine Capital:

* Lone Pine Capital Reports 5.21 Pct Passive Stake In Expedia Inc As of sept 29 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

