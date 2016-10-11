版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Terreno Realty says quarter end same store occupancy of 97.9 pct

Oct 11 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corp - quarter end same store occupancy of 97.9% compared to prior quarter of 95.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

