BRIEF-Targa Resources Partners updates on credit agreement

Oct 11 Targa Resources Partners Lp

* Targa Resources Partners Lp-on october 7,co entered into second amendment,restatement agreement to effectuate third amended, restated credit agreement

* Targa Resources Partners - amendment provides for revolving credit facility in initial aggregate principal amount up to $1.60 billion - sec filing

* Targa Resources Partners Lp- credit agreement matures on october 7, 2020, at which time all unpaid principal and interest is due

* Amendment provides for swing line sub-facility of up to $100 million