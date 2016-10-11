BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods amends settlement with Stadium Capital

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - on October 10, 2016, co, Stadium Capital Management, certain affiliates entered into second amendment to settlement deal
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - under terms of amendment the board will not be expanded to more than seven members prior to December 1, 2016 -sec filing
* Big 5 Sporting Goods-Stadium agrees not to exercise right under agreement to nominate replacement director for Dominic Demarco at any time before dec 1 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dHq816) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.