BRIEF-Kansas Corp Commission approves Fortis Inc acquisition of ITC Holdings

Oct 11 Fortis Inc

* Kansas Corporation Commission approves Fortis Inc acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

