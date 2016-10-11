版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Meta Financial says it has raised $21.3 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

Oct 11 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta Financial Group Inc says it has raised $21.3 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $21.3 million - sec filing Source text : [bit.ly/2d5JoGp] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐